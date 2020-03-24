🔥Chris Evans Shares Adorable Quarantine Photo Of Himself And His Dog🔥

Even in its darkest hour, America can rely on Cap to lift its spirits and give people hope, which is exactly what Chris Evans did by sharing a photo of himself and his dog in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus, recently recognized by the WHO as a pandemic, continues to wind through the United States at a concerning speed. Currently, more than 43,000 people have tested positive for the disease and 546 have died as a result of severe pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome. Obviously, these numbers belong to the United States alone, and the worldwide statistics show that the pandemic is growing faster than even its early days in Wuhan, China.

In addition, current estimates suggest that if necessary precautions aren’t taken in time, most of the world’s population could contract the disease by the end of 2020. As such, health officials are begging people to remain indoors and avoid any unnecessary trips outside, not to mention that many governments have implemented extreme measures to restrict people’s social interactions.

Even Hollywood celebrities are campaigning for people to quarantine themselves, and it would appear that contrary to his co-star Evangeline Lilly, Chris Evans is taking this matter seriously. Luckily for him, though, he won’t have to go through these trying times alone.

Taking to Twitter, the Avengers: Endgame actor shared the following photo of himself and his dog to celebrate National Puppy Day. See it for yourself down below:

While seeing this photo was certainly uplifting, it wasn’t the only positive thing from the actor. As a matter of fact, he also shared some information on how to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic, proving once and for all that he’s truly worthy of his role as Captain America both on and off-screen.

Of course, the MCU’s Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, recently came under a lot of fire for her controversial remarks about the virus. The actress even went so far as to suggest that the current pandemic is a hoax, enraging a lot of people in the process. Suffice it to say, it’s good to hear the voice of reason from Marvel again, even if it’s through Chris Evans and his personal feed on Twitter.