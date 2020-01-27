🔥Chris Brown wins the award for proudest dad as he takes daughter Royalty as his date to the Grammys🔥

Chris Brown took his five-year-old daughter Royalty to the Grammys as his date and we can’t handle the cuteness.

Walking down the Grammys red carpet with a huge smile on his face, the Say Goodbye singer, 30, may as well have just picked up the award for the proudest dad.

He was seen doting on Royalty, holding hands with the youngster and planting a kiss on her head as they cuddled up and flashed the cheesiest of grins on their arrival.

Chris was rocking a new half red, half blue hair do and stood out in a pink and yellow jumper, while Royalty looked adorable in a fluffy white coat and skirt and frilled socks.

He shares daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman and is also dad to two-month old son Aeko, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Amika Harris.

Aeko was born back in November and Chris has since been sharing snaps of his baby boy to Instagram – including one super sweet one of Aeko chilling out and sleeping on his chest, as Chris too nodded off.

TMZ confirmed that Chris was set to welcome a second child back in August and it’s since been reported he and Amika are on ‘very good terms’, with the star supporting her financially, medically and emotionally.

He seems to have thrown himself into parenting and previously revealed that becoming a father has been ‘very humbling’.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest after Royalty’s birth, Chris said: ‘So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing.

‘But, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!

‘It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.’





