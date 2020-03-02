🔥Chris Ashton to leave Sale Sharks with 'immediate effect' after mutually terminating contract🔥

Chris Ashton will leave Sale Sharks after reaching an agreement over the mutual termination of his contract, the club confirmed on Monday.

The former England wing has been at AJ Bell Stadium since 2018, but now departs with immediate effect.

“Sale Sharks can today announce that Chris Ashton will leave the club with immediate effect,” Sale said in a statement.

“The club and Chris have reached a mutual agreement regarding the termination of his Sale Sharks contract and he will leave the club immediately.

“Sale Sharks would like to thank Chris for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

This page is being updated