🔥Chloe Wiegand: Grandfather charged over toddler's cruise ship death pleads guilty to 'end nightmare'🔥

A grandfather who was holding his toddler granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico has said he has agreed to a plea deal “to help end part of this nightmare”.

Salvatore Anello, from Indiana in the US, has filed documents in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide over the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July, family lawyer Michael Winkleman said.

He said Mr Anello will not face prison and will serve his probation in Indiana.

In a statement released by Mr Winkleman, Mr Anello said: “I took a plea deal to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible. The support they continue to give me has been beyond overwhelming and I can’t tell you how grateful I am for them.”

Speaking about the incident, he added: “It was a nightmare of the likes I could never have imagined before.

“I was placed in charge of keeping my beautiful granddaughter safe and I failed. It will always be a constant nightmare every day and every night for the rest of my life.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises has claimed surveillance video shows Mr Anello leaned out an 11th-floor window in a children’s play area on the ship for about eight seconds before he lifted his granddaughter to the window. Investigators say the girl slipped from his hands and plummeted to her death.

The girl’s family, though, claim in legal action filed in January against the cruise line that it would have been “physically impossible” for Mr Anello to lean out of the window.

Mr Winkleman said the deal “is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe”.