🔥Chinese student survives five days in Australian bushland by sleeping in banana sack inside cave🔥

A woman missing for five days in bushland has been found alive after sleeping in a banana sack in a cave.

Chinese student Yang Chen, 26, was feared drowned after disappearing last Wednesday in the Tallebudgera Valley in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Her disappearance triggered a huge search effort involving police, divers, dog squads, park rangers and local volunteers.

Rescuers battled through poor weather conditions before finding Ms Chen yesterday perching barefoot on a steep 50-metre ravine.

She later told them that she had survived by drinking water from streams and sleeping in a banana sack in a cave to avoid heavy rainfall.

Acting senior sergeant Mitch Grey of the Water Police today said it was the most difficult search he had been involved in because of the downpours.

“She’s very, very lucky that we found her alive,” he said.

“There’s no doubt our police dive squad definitely risked their lives to scale that cliff face.

“There was no trail there, what they did to get her out of there was nothing short of amazing.”

Ms Yang Chen was taken to Robina Hospital for medical treatment

Ms Chen was reportedly discharged from hospital after being treated for minor cuts and malnutrition.