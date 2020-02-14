🔥Chinese marathon runner on coronavirus lockdown runs 50 kms — by doing 6,250 laps of his apartment🔥

A marathon runner from Hangzhou, China is cooped up in his apartment due to the new coronavirus outbreak, so he has been running laps in his living room to make up for the lost training time.

Pan Shancu is a Chinese medicine health therapist and a well-known amateur marathon runner, according to the South China Morning Post. In a viral post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, Pan claimed to have run a total of 6,250 laps in an eight-metre-long space. Pan ran a total distance of approximately 50 km, he said, in a little under five hours.

“I have not been outside for many days, today I cannot bear sitting down any more!” Pan wrote on Weibo. “Let’s run laps around the two massage tables in the room, then! Yes, one lap is about 8m – I ran 50km, did it in 4:48:44, sweated all over, feels great!”

The post gained nearly 26,000 reads, with many people commenting on their own indoor-running experiences.

“I thought it was just me doing this crazy indoor running,” one commenter wrote.

“I did a 5,200m run yesterday in a 20m long loop. I managed not to get dizzy, but the dog was barking like crazy for 40 minutes,” another commenter wrote.

The city of Hangzhou, home to nearly 10 million Chinese citizens, was put into lock down on February 5th according to The Guardian.

The new coronavirus has infected over 60,000 people and killed nearly 1400.