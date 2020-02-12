🔥Chinese Grand Prix set to be postponed due to fears over coronavirus outbreak🔥

Formula One bosses are set to announce the postponement of April’s Chinese Grand Prix due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is understood the race at the Shanghai International Circuit will not take place as planned on April 19, with the UK government currently advising against all but essential travel to that region of China after the virus death toll passed 1,000.

The FIA have looked at plans to reschedule the race for later in the season, but it remains possible it will be scrapped altogether.

With a record-breaking 22 grands prix – including the round in Shanghai – already on the calendar, switching the race to another date will be difficult.

Speaking last week, F1 motorsport boss Ross Brawn said: “China is an enthusiastic, growing market, so we’d like to have a race there.

“We will just try to find a window of when the race could happen towards the end of the year.”

The inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix is due to take place on April 5. Hanoi is located on the Chinese border and there is growing concern among the travelling F1 circus that the race might also have to be postponed.

But the sport’s chiefs are determined that the third round of the season will go ahead as scheduled.

Additional reporting by PA