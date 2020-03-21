🔥Chinese footballer Wu Lei self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus but expects to make full recovery🔥

China international and Espanyol forward Wu Lei has tested positive for the coronavirus but says he is on the road to making a full recovery. 

La Liga side Espnayol announced four days ago that six members of their playing and coaching staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – although none of those affected were seriously ill.

The Chinese Football Association announced on Saturday that Wu had contracted the coronavirus and the 28-year-old confirmed he is now self-isolating.

“Dear fans, as you might already know I indeed have got the virus,” said Wu, who joined the Spanish club last January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

“Now I’m at home in self-quarantine. Mentally, I’m very well and my symptoms have almost all gone,” he added in a video on Weibo.

“My lungs have been checked, including with a CT scan and it showed that the situation has turned out very well.

“I believe we will defeat this virus and I can’t wait to be back playing matches.”

Wu is the first player from China to have contracted Covid-19, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Additional reporting from Reuters

