🔥Chinese city proposes ban on residents eating dog meat following coronavirus outbreak🔥

A Chinese city has proposed a new law to ban residents from eating dog meat.

Lawmakers in Shenzhen have drafted the legislation in a bid to improve food safety following the coronavirus outbreak.

If passed, the ban would be the first of its kind in the country.

A list of possible banned meats, published to the city’s government website, included dogs, cats, snakes, frogs, bats and turtles.

Officials are waiting for a response from locals about the proposals before bringing them into law, it is understood.

The drafted legislation has been described as the “universal civilisation requirement for a modern society” by officials.

Animal rights activists protest against eating dog meat (AFP/Getty Images)

One spokesperson said it was necessary for a list to be created to make it easier for residents to know which meats are banned.

They said: “There are so many animal species in nature. In our country alone, there are more than 2,000 kinds of protected wild animal species.

“If the local authority is to produce a list of the wild animals that cannot be eaten, it will be too lengthy and cannot answer the question exactly what animals can be eaten.”

It comes after a temporary nationwide ban on the consumption of wild animals was enforced this week.

The list of banned animals included peacocks, pangolin and badgers.

In China alone, the Covid-19 outbreak has claimed at least 2,715 lives and infected more than 78,000 people.