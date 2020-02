🔥Chinese city proposes ban on residents eating dog meat following coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Chinese city has proposed a new law to banĀ residents from eating dog meat.

Lawmakers in ShenzhenĀ have drafted the legislationĀ in a bid to improve food safety following the coronavirus outbreak.

If passed, theĀ ban would be the first of its kind in the country.

A list of possible banned meats, published to the city’s government website,Ā included dogs, cats,Ā snakes, frogs, bats and turtles.

Officials are waiting for a responseĀ from localsĀ about the proposals before bringing them into law, it is understood.

The drafted legislationĀ has been describedĀ as the “universal civilisation requirement for a modern society”Ā by officials.

One spokesperson said it was necessary for a list to be created to make it easier for residents to know which meats areĀ banned.

They said: “There are so many animal species in nature. In our country alone, there are more than 2,000 kinds of protected wild animal species.

“If the local authority is to produce a list of the wild animals that cannot be eaten, it will be too lengthy and cannot answer the question exactly what animals can be eaten.”

It comes after aĀ temporary nationwide ban on the consumption of wild animals was enforced this week.

The list of banned animals includedĀ peacocks, pangolin and badgers.

In China alone, the Covid-19Ā outbreak has claimed at least 2,715 lives and infected more than 78,000 people.