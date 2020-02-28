🔥Chinese-Canadian community using social media to co-ordinate self-quarantines to prevent spread of COVID-19🔥

While a group of 23 Chinese-Canadian doctors are calling on the federal government to require everyone flying in from China to enter a 14-day quarantine to avoid the spread of COVID-19, many in the community are already doing just that.

There’s a network of dozens of WeChat groups run by volunteers across the country that are facilitating self-quarantines, said Nelly Gong, a Mississauga, Ont., insurance agent who came to Canada more than two decades ago.

Volunteers on the Chinese social media app drop off groceries for people under self-quarantine and facilitate “no-touch” pick-ups from the airport, meaning they arrange for a running car to be waiting in the pick-up zone. Sometimes a volunteer will offer up their home for the returning person to stay in, or their family.

I don’t think we prepared enough

Gong said for those who have seen how serious the situation is in China, 14 days in quarantine is a small sacrifice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to their friends, family members and neighbours.

“I don’t know how this virus will spread — how serious it will be in Canada,” Gong said. “I don’t think we prepared enough at this point.”

Dr. Stanley Zheng, one of the group of doctors calling for the quarantines, shares Gong’s concern. The Toronto family physician told the National Post’s Tom Blackwell on Wednesday that the federal government should make 14-day quarantines mandatory for all people arriving from China and the world’s other COVID-19 “hot spots.” The Public Health Agency of Canada currently only advises people travelling from Wuhan to isolate themselves.

Gong said the WeChat groups could be a model for how to manage more self-quarantines across Canada.

According to the World Health Organization’s daily report, as of Feb. 27 there were 82,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, 78,630 of them in China. The coronavirus has killed 2,747 people in China and 57 elsewhere. Canada has identified 13 cases — six in Ontario and seven in British Columbia.

“How are we going to manage if it bursts out?” Gong said.

As a community leader — Gong is a volunteer with United Way and co-chair of Peel Regional Police’s Chinese Advisory Committee — Gong often gets contacted directly by people returning from China who want to know what they should do. She connects them with the appropriate WeChat group and supports the process behind the scenes.

Each group has one or more leaders and a national one comprised of group leaders has 53 members, Gong said. The Montreal group has almost 300 members, Toronto has two groups with more than 200 members combined, and numerous other groups have more than 100 members. People use the app to keep track of how many people are in isolation, and for how long. Once someone exits quarantine, they often stay on as a volunteer, Gong said.

Some workplaces have been supportive, giving people time off, or shipping a laptop to their employees home. Others have been forced to take unpaid leave, Gong said.



A woman wears a surgical mask in Vancouver amid fears over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Seven of Canada’s 13 cases are in British Columbia.

Arlen Redekop/Postmedia

Han Dong, the Liberal MP for Don Valley North, said he’s heard of the Chinese-Canadian community’s efforts. People are “very concerned” and have experienced racist incidents in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Dong said. The community’s response has been to do everything they can to ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

“They don’t want to give it to their neighbours,” Dong said. “We see that a lot in Canadian society. People look after each other.”

Dong said that none of the people who have self-quarantined themselves have developed COVID-19 symptoms. But with reported cases of people who have transmitted the virus without showing any signs of being sick themselves, the quarantines may still have prevented additional cases.

“We have done quite well so far, considering the traffic from the U.S. and the world,” Dong said. “In the next couple of weeks we may have a tougher situation.”