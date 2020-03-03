🔥Chinese architects claim to have designed a coronavirus-proof suit🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Chinese design firm claims to have created a suit that can protect wearers from coronavirus.

Penda China revealed the design on Instagram, saying it would stop the spread of the virus by sterilising the environment around the suit with heat from ultraviolet radiation.

The company added that the device is based on the foldable wings of a bat, and can open up automatically if the wearer needs to access the outside world.

Penda continued: “When we were little, we all dreamed to be a Batman, a hero who fights evil and save the world. Perhaps that dream is coming true today.”

Whether or not the device works is unclear. According to Fast Company, the firm is offering the design and consultation for free to any company that wants to produce the suit.

It comes as people have been spotted wearing creative protective-wear of their own as the outbreak continues to spread around the globe.

Some have been spotted wearing plastic bags, bottles and motorbike helmets in an attempt to prevent becoming infected.

But, Public Health England has said that for the general public, facemasks are not considered to be effective to protect them from becoming infected.

They added that when worn by those who may already be infected with the virus, masks can help reduce the spread.

PHE added specialist masks are included in protective equipment for appropriately-trained health professionals dealing with high-risk individuals or cases.

“Face masks play a very important role in clinical settings, such as hospitals,” said Dr Jake Dunning, PHE’s head of emerging infections and zoonoses.

“However, there is very little evidence of widespread benefit from their use outside of these clinical settings.”

Health officials say the best protection is to regularly wash hands with soap and water.​