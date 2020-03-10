🔥Chinatown restaurants temporarily close as coronavirus takes its toll on West End🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

At least four of Chinatown’s most popular restaurants have temporarily closed as the coronavirus situation continues to take its toll on West End dining.

As reported by Big Hospitality, the Central Cross flagship location of Jinli, Leicester Street’s Joy King Lau, Four Seasons on Gerrard Street and the new location of BaoziInn on Little Newport Street are all currently closed, but only BaoziInn has so far cited the impact of coronavirus concerns for its closure.

Businesses in Chinatown have said they have seen a 50 per cent drop in trade coinciding with the outbreak. There has been no reported link between London’s Chinatown and the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Sichuan restaurant Jinli has given “internal maintenance” as the reason for its six-week closure from March 9, but its general manager Martin Ma told the BBC last week that he estimated the restaurant had lost £15,000 in the weekend following confirmation of the first UK coronavirus cases.

Downturn: An abnormally quiet street in Chinatown (AFP via Getty Images)

Big Hospitality reports that Joy King Lau and Four Seasons are both closed officially for “renovations”, but that Joy King Lau has in fact closed due to a downturn in sales.

BaoziInn has told the Standard has brought forward renovations scheduled for later in the year in order to close its Little Newport Street restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures come as it was revealed this week that the London Coffee Festival would be postponed from April to July. The Raw Wine Fair, which was due to take place last weekend, has also been postponed with no new date yet announced.

The best dishes in Chinatown you can get for less than a tenner

Beyond Chinatown, restaurants across the West End are also reporting a trade slump. Speaking to the Standard at the end of February, chef and restaurateur Adam Handling said that the previous two weeks had “been the worst in two years” for his Covent Garden flagship restaurant Frog. Claude Bosi of two Michelin-starred Bibendum in Chelsea also told the Standard that he was typically seeing five fewer table reservations per evening.

The Standard has contacted representatives for Chinatown for comment.