🔥China to ban single-use plastic bags, straws and other products, Ministry of Ecology and Environment announce🔥

China is to ban single-use bags, straws and other plastics it has been announced.

A major new policy unveiled by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment’s National Development and Reform Commission targets the country’s plastic pollution, listing a number of ways in which the production and sale of single-use plastics will be phased out over the next five years.

By the end of 2020, it states that single-use plastic bags will be banned from shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacies, bookshops and comferences in the country’s largest cities, and in all towns and cities by 2022.

While markets will be excluded from the ban for now, traders will be prohibited from using non-biodegradable bags to package fresh produce by 2025.

Ultra-thin plastic bags that are 0.025mm thick will also be banned from production and sale.

In beauty, cotton buds will be banned by the end of 2020, while products containing microbeads will cease production by the end of this year, and banned from sale by 2022.

In food, by the end of the year, single-use plastic straws will be banned throughout the country. The production and sale of polystyrene food containers will also be prohibted by the end of the year, while restaurants and catering services have been instructed to cut their disposable plastics consumption – such as tableware – by 30% by 2025.

High-end hotels will also be barred from offering guests disposable plastic supplies by the end of 2022 – a policy which will apply to all hotels and homestays by 2025.

And in deliveries, in Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong, postal services will be unable to use plastic packaging by the end of 2022, with a ban on such items as plastic tape and plastic-lined packaging coming into force by the end of 2025.

China is believed to be the world’s biggest producer of plastic, with Our World In Data estimating 60 million tonnes were created in 2010 alone.