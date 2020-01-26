🔥China suspends wildlife animal trade over coronavirus outbreak🔥

January 26, 2020 | 5: 29pm

Police load a cart with items seized from a store suspected of selling trafficked wildlife in Anji city in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province. AP

China banned wildlife trade nationwide starting Sunday due to the deadly coronavirus sweeping across the country, officials said.

No wildlife can be transported or sold in any markets and online until the “epidemic situation is lifted nationwide” in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement.

The viral illness is believed to have emerged from wild animals in markets in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Anyone who violates the new ban will be sent to security services, and their properties will be closed and sealed, officials said. There is a hotline for people to report any suspected violations.

The ban comes as the death toll from the virus climbed to 56 people with 1,975 cases in the county.

With Post wires