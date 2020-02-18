🔥China says infection rate slowing, but new virus still holds mystery🔥

4m ago

More than 540 virus cases now confirmed from cruise quarantined in Japan

Japan’s health ministry confirmed Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for almost two weeks at a port in Yokahama, had risen to 542.The ministry said in a statement posted online that an additional 88 people from the ship had tested positive as of Tuesday, yielding the new total. Health workers have now tested more than 2,400 passengers and crew members from the ship.

Some Americans who tested positive for coronavirus are under isolation in Japan

On Monday, 14 Americans with the virus were among 338 flown back to the U.S. after being taken off the cruise ship, which remains the single largest outbreak of the new virus outside of mainland China.

Updated 13m ago

Death of hospital boss in fight against virus rekindles anger in China

A hospital director at the epicenter of China’s virus epidemic died Tuesday, state media said, the latest medical worker to fall victim to the new coronavirus spreading across the country. Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, died Tuesday morning after “all-out rescue efforts failed,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.Liu’s death was initially reported by Chinese media and bloggers shortly after midnight on Tuesday, but the stories were later deleted and replaced with reports that doctors were still trying to save him. Liu’s death has echoes of that of Wuhan ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, who’d been punished by authorities for sounding the alarm about the virus in late December. Li’s death prompted a national outpouring of grief as well as anger against the authorities, who were accused of mishandling the crisis.People took to social media to mourn Liu on Tuesday, with many users on the Twitter-like Weibo platform drawing critical comparisons between Liu’s death and Li’s. – AFP

Updated 17m ago

China reports 1,886 new cases, 98 new deaths

Chinese officials reported 1,886 new cases and 98 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday. That brings the global number of cases to at least 73,315 and the total number of deaths to at least 1,873.

Updated 18m ago

Cruise ship evacuees return to strict quarantine in U.S.

Some of the hundreds of passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back to America chronicled their journey on social media. That includes Jerri Serrati-Goldman and her husband Carl, who were among those who traveled to Eppley Airfield outside Omaha. Goldman’s husband developed respiratory symptoms in transit and is currently being tested. She is currently being housed on a medical center campus. “I’m not able to leave this room at all,” she said.

Updated 21m ago

Hubei province reports 1,807 new cases, 93 new deaths

Officials from Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, announced 1,807 new cases and 93 new deaths from the virus on Monday. That brings the global number of cases to at least 73,236, and the total number of deaths to at least 1,868.

Updated 21m ago

13 evacuees from cruise ship moved to Nebraska

The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday that it is caring for 13 people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Twelve of those people are in the quarantine unit, and one is in the biocontainment unit, officials said at a Monday press conference. None of the people have tested positive for the virus, officials added. Only one of the patients complained of symptoms.The State Department told reporters Monday that “a select number of high-risk patients” evacuated from the ship had been transported to Omaha, Nebraska, for further treatment.