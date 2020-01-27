🔥China reveals incredible new pictures of the dark side of the moon🔥

China has revealed new pictures taken on the dark side of the moon.

Its Yutu-2 rover has now spent a year exploring the moon’s far side, which faces away from Earth.

Last year, the People’s Republic became the first nation to make a ‘soft landing’ on the moon’s dark side.

The pioneering landing demonstrated China’s growing ambitions as a space power and is part of a shadowy long-term space strategy that’s feared to include military plans.

The probe landed in a crater called Von Kármán, which is named after Theodore von Kármán, PhD advisor to Qian Xuesen, founder of the Chinese space program.

Scientists hope it will uncover traces of the moon’s interior, which may have been thrown up when a huge object hit the lunar surface and left the crater behind at some point in the moon’s ancient history.

Last year, China released new pictures of a mysterious substance found on the dark side of the moon.

A state-sanctioned outreach organisation called Our Space uploaded images of the weird deposit, which was previously described as ‘gel-like’.

The strange material was spotted by the Yutu-2 rover, which is also known as Jade Rabbit.

Earlier this year, Our Space also released new pictures of the ‘gel-like’ substance – although it’s still not been fully identified.

The images were posted to social media along with a colourful description of the nail-biting moment Jade Rabbit approached the impact crater.

Beijing space controllers had to steer ‘The Bunny’ carefully to make sure it didn’t plunge into the crater and get stuck inside, Our Space reported in a post we’ve run through Google Translate.

However, once it got close to the edge scientists realised the rover needed to edge forward a little and place its front wheel inside the crater.

‘This really makes the drivers squeeze the sweat,’ the Chinese space publication said.

When the manouvere was carried out, experts did not whether the crater would simply collapse and trap Jade Rabbit.

‘No one knows if the pit can be stressed, and everyone is stunned,’ Our Space added.

‘But it has already come here as if a huge treasure house is in front of you, and it is regrettable for everyone to fail to achieve the desired result.’

Happily, The Bunny was able to take a few pictures and then trundle slowly away from the danger zone.

‘The Yutu-2 rover is expected to bring us more surprises and scientific discoveries,’ the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said in a statement issued to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

The rover is currently in hibernation to ensure it survives the freezing ‘lunar night’. It is due to wake up soon and begin testing the mystery material.