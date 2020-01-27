🔥China Reports 769 New Virus Cases, Nationwide Total At 2,744🔥

China’s Hubei province had earlier reported 24 new fatalities

Wuhan:

China’s central government said on Monday that the nationwide total of confirmed infections from a deadly respiratory virus had risen to 2,744, with 769 new cases coming to light.

However, it said no new deaths were confirmed outside of Hubei province, which had earlier reported 24 new fatalities to bring the national total to 80 dead.

