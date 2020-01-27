Home NEWS 🔥China Reports 769 New Virus Cases, Nationwide Total At 2,744🔥

🔥China Reports 769 New Virus Cases, Nationwide Total At 2,744🔥

By
syed
-
3
0
china-reports-769-new-virus-cases,-nationwide-total-at-2,744

China Reports 769 New Virus Cases, Nationwide Total At 2,744

China’s Hubei province had earlier reported 24 new fatalities

Wuhan:

China’s central government said on Monday that the nationwide total of confirmed infections from a deadly respiratory virus had risen to 2,744, with 769 new cases coming to light.

However, it said no new deaths were confirmed outside of Hubei province, which had earlier reported 24 new fatalities to bring the national total to 80 dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here