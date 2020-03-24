🔥China ending coronavirus lockdown in most of Hubei province🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox
China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.
Restrictions on the hardest-hit area of Wuhan, a city of 11million where the virus originated, will remain until April 8.
It comes on the first day of a near-lockdown in the UK.
