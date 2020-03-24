🔥China ending coronavirus lockdown in most of Hubei province🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
china-ending-coronavirus-lockdown-in-most-of-hubei-province

The latest headlines in your inbox

China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.

Restrictions on the hardest-hit area of Wuhan, a city of 11million where the virus originated, will remain until April 8.

It comes on the first day of a near-lockdown in the UK. 

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

mnuchin-hopes-deal-is-‘very-close’-on-$2-trillion-coronavirus-aid-package-in-us.-senate

🔥Mnuchin hopes deal is ‘very close’ on $2-trillion coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate🔥

factbox:-latest-on-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-around-the-world

🔥Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world🔥

your-morning-briefing:-what-you-should-know-for-tuesday,-march-24

🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, March 24🔥

uk-weather-forecast:-week-of-sunshine-and-soaring-temperatures-ahead-just-after-coronavirus-lockdown-announced

🔥UK weather forecast: Week of sunshine and soaring temperatures ahead just after coronavirus lockdown announced🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *