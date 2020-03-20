🔥China apologises to family of hero doctor who died after warning of coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

China has exonerated a doctor who was officially reprimanded for warning about the Covid-19 outbreak and later died of the virus.

The Chinese Communist Party’s top disciplinary body said the Wuhan police force had revoked its criticism of Dr Li Wenliang that had included a threat of arrest.

It also said a “solemn apology” had been issued to Dr Li’s family.

Two police officers, identified only by their surnames, had been issued “disciplinary punishments” for the original handling of the matter, it added.

Coronavirus update: China reports no new cases for first time since outbreak

In death, Dr Li became the face of simmering anger at the Communist Party’s controls over information, and of complaints that officials lie about illness outbreaks, industrial accidents, natural disasters and financial frauds, while punishing whistleblowers and independent journalists.

Medics wear protective clothing and wheel a patient into the Wuhan Red Cross hospital (Getty )

After seeing thousands of new cases daily at the peak of the city’s outbreak a month ago, Wuhan on Friday had its second consecutive day with no new confirmed or suspected cases.

The National Health Commission said all of the 39 new cases recorded Friday in China were brought from overseas, showing that rigid travel restrictions and social distancing requirements appear to have curbed the outbreak.

China has loosened some travel restrictions in Hubei, the province surrounding Wuhan, although its provincial border remains closed and Wuhan itself remains under lockdown.

Officials say they will only lift the quarantine after Wuhan goes 14 consecutive days with no new cases.

Police in December had reprimanded eight doctors, including Dr Li, for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat.

Wuhan, China: Convention Centre turned into a hospital for Coronavirus

China’s supreme court later criticised the police, but the ruling party continued to tighten its grip on information about the outbreak.

The party has faced similar accusations of bungling or thuggish behaviour following previous disasters.

They include the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a 2005 chemical spill that disrupted water supplies to millions of people in China’s northeast, sales of tainted milk that sickened thousands of children, and the failure of private finance companies after the global economic crisis.

In each case, officials were accused of trying to conceal or delay information people said they needed to protect themselves.​

In Wuhan, local leaders were accused of telling doctors in December not to publicise the spreading virus in order to avoid casting a shadow over the annual meeting of a local legislative body.

As the virus spread, doctors were ordered to delete posts on social media that appealed for donations of medical supplies. That prompted complaints authorities were more worried about image than public safety.