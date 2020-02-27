🔥Chiltern Firehouse's plans for pavement dining puts it on collision course with neighbours🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

It’s one of London’s hottest celebrity nightspots, attracting scores of A-list stars.

But the Chiltern Firehouse’s latest plans for “Parisian cafe”-style seating outside have put it on a collision course with some of its neighbours.

Many residents say an application for a pavement seating area outside the Marylebone hotel and restaurant to be open until 11pm threatens to “add another layer of noise nuisance”.

Operators of the venue, which last week hosted a party for the Brit Awards attended by singers Lizzo and Courtney Love and models Irina Shayk and Adwoa Aboah, say the plan “will not impact the neighbouring residents”.

So far the application to Westminster council has attracted 84 objections and 125 comments in support, although residents claim many are from customers who do not live in the immediate area.

One objector said: “The noise from patrons outside the Firehouse pub was still going at 11.30 last night… and this is what they are like when they have a planning application in!”

Irina Shayk and Riccardo Tisci at the Brits party held at The Chiltern Firehouse (Dave Benett)

Another wrote that the venue was “an increasingly unreliable neighbour, promising standards in planning and licence applications that have simply not been observed in practice. Noise, particularly late at night, is a constant and rising issue.”

A third objector said: “I’m sure you know Chiltern Street, and how echoey it can be for noise — we can hear every word from pavement level in our flats.”

But one supporter of the application wrote that “the outside seating will be a fantastic way for visitors to enjoy the neighbourhood all the more”.

The Chiltern Firehouse wants 20 tables, 40 chairs and nine outdoor heaters on an area of pavement next to the old fire station doors. They would be put outside at 8am for breakfast and be available up to 11pm. Documents lodged with the application say “all tables and chairs will be removed at night to avoid any antisocial behaviour”.

The venue was opened by André Balazs in 2013. Locals say it has become an “A-list monster” with paparazzi and chauffeured supercars adding to the late-night noise.

No one at the Firehouse was available for comment during the consultation process, but one source said “they are keen to find an outcome all parties are happy with” which could include reducing hours and tables.