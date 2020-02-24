🔥Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Eyed To Play Leon In Resident Evil Reboot🔥

As one of the most successful video game adaptations to date, fans aren’t at all surprised to learn that Resident Evil‘s residence in Hollywood is far from over.

Confirmed way back in 2017, film studio Constantin announced that despite series star Alice’s (Mila Jovovich) story reaching its end in 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, further theatrical adventures in Capcom’s survival horror franchise were in the works. The next installment, however, will be a total reboot and, as per initial reports, will feature a narrative more closely aligned to that of the core games.

Since leaving the project in favor of New Line Cinema’s own Mortal Kombat reboot, we’re yet to discern who has replaced James Wan in the director’s chair, though if what we’ve learned recently is any indication, production still continues, with casting directors still scouting talent to play the film’s lead characters.

One such actor currently being eyed, we’re told, is Ross Lynch. Best known for his current role as Harvey Kinkle in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lynch is reportedly in the running to play former police officer and government agent Leon S. Kennedy. A hugely popular character among fans of the games, Leon has appeared in several mainline entries to date, most recently in last year’s fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake. Lynch certainly has the right look for the role and, given his current age, would be a perfect fit to play Leon in his earlier years fighting the undead.

As always, of course, it’s worth noting that anything can change during production. It remains unknown whether Lynch has been contacted by the studio or, for that matter, if he has even auditioned for the part. It goes without saying that we’ll keep you updated on that front as and when further details emerge so until then, stay tuned.