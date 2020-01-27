🔥Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 should be released on Netflix this year🔥

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is almost done filming, and we’ll likely see new episodes of Part 4 later this year.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back for Part 4 in 2020! The second season just premiered on Netflix in January 2020, but we only saw the first half of the season in those eight episodes of Part 3.

That means there are eight more episodes of season 2 coming to Netflix very soon. Of course, we’re going to have to wait a little while before Part 4 is added to the streaming service.

Netflix has not announced when Part 4 is going to be released. That should be coming in the next few weeks or months. The streaming network generally announces the release dates for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina seasons a few months before the new batch of episodes is released. Some Netflix shows don’t get that treatment and we find out the release date for those new seasons of those shows about a week or two before they are released.

So, it’s good that Sabrina fans get to learn those release dates fairly early compared to other shows.

We have a pretty good idea when to expect the next episodes of the Netflix original series. As mentioned, the streaming network usually releases the next Part of Sabrina about six months after the first part. Part 1 was released in October, and Part 2 was released in April. That’s a difference of about six months.

The gap between Part 2 and Part 3 was a little longer for this series. It was about nine months, but that’s because it was the start of a new season. Part 3 and Part 4 are the same season, so we shouldn’t have to wait nine months for Part 4.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Gavin Leatherwood told Netflix Life that Part 4 will be done filming at the end of February. Assuming Part 4 follows a similar release pattern as we saw for Part 1 and Part 2, we should see Part 4 in July. That’s six months from the release date of Part 3.

As mentioned, I could see Netflix holding Part 4 until the fall of 2020, though. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered in the fall of 2018, and it was perfectly timed with a near-Halloween release date. Most of Part 1 focused on Halloween, and we even saw a Halloween-themed episode. It’d be great to see Part 4 on Netflix around Halloween 2020.

The show has sort of moved away from the Halloween themes, so I don’t think it’s important for a fall release, especially with the Halloween slate that Netflix regularly rolls out.

For now, we can expect to see Part 4 this summer. We’ll share the official release date when Netflix announces it.