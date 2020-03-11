🔥Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has wrapped production🔥

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has officially wrapped production, which means new episodes are coming to Netflix soon.Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has finished filming Part 4. According to a report from Narcity, production on Part 4 wrapped at the end of February 2020.This is, of course, really good news for fans of the series hoping to see the new episodes of the series soon. Netflix has not announced when the new episodes will be released on the streaming service. Part 3 was just added to the streaming service on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.Kiernan Shipka, who stars as Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series, shared a few images on Instagram from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4.Check out those images below!The end of production raises a few big questions. Obviously, the big question on the minds of fans is when is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 coming to Netflix?Right now, it’s hard to make a prediction on that, but it’s looking like we can expect to see the new episodes in the second half of 2020. There was about four-month gap from the end of production on Part 3 until its release date on Netflix. At the earliest, we can expect to see Part 4 in July 2020. And, I think it could be even later than that if Netflix wants to get the show back to its fall roots with an October release.The other big question is about the next season. Will Netflix renew Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for season 3?Netflix has split up each season so far, so technically, Part 1 and Part 2 make up season 1, while Part 3 and Part 4 make up season 2.I think there’s a very strong case that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be renewed for a third season regardless of how season 2 ends. Netflix has been renewing its big shows for new seasons lately, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina definitely falls into that category. There are few shows as big as this one on Netflix.There’s a chance Chilling Adventures of Sabrina could be canceled. Usually, the cast has an opportunity to renegotiate after season 2, so that could drive the cost of production above what Netflix wants to pay. We don’t know if that will happen or not for this show, but if it does, it’s one reason the show could be canceled.Overall, I don’t think it will be. It’s much more likely that Netflix renews the show for a final season and gives Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the creative team time to wrap up this series. That’s much more likely for a big show like this.We’ll let you know more about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 and beyond when we find out! Stay tuned.