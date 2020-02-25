🔥Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Lucie Guest shares more details about Circe🔥

Lucie Guest took on the role of Circe in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. She talks about the role and offers advice for young female filmmakers.Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 introduced a number of new characters. Lucie Guest’s Circe was one of them.Guest doesn’t just act, though. She’s a filmmaker and writer. During our exclusive interview, we talked about her role on the Netflix Original, Guest’s dream role, and offers advice to young females with a passion for filmmaking.Netflix Life: Circe is one of the newest characters on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. How would you describe her in your own words?Lucie Guest: Circe is one of the Pagans and she is part of the mysterious carnival that rolls into town to stir up some trouble. Circe is an old goddess. She is a layered an “other-worldly” character who uses old magic and rituals. I believe she was inspired by the Greek mythology of Circe who was known for turning men into pigs.NL: What’s it been like coming into a show after a season (what’s felt like two seasons with the way Netflix has released it) with sort of a reboot to the story?Guest: It’s exciting. I was a fan of the show. I was one of those people who had the pilot premiere on a countdown – the teaser looked so good!I’m also a fan of the team behind Sabrina; I really like Roberto and Lee Toland Krieger’s work. Roberto is someone I think has a specific and detailed vision and I wanted to bring that same level of detail to the character.I also liked the much darker take on Sabrina. It makes it feel like it is its own world even though it’s sort of a reboot.Photo: Lucie Guest.. Image Courtesy J BensonNetflix Life: Is there a particular moment that you’ve been excited for fans to see?Guest: I loved the scene where Circe turns the gang into pigs. It was so fun to shoot. The carnival backdrop was such an amazing set and the pigs were so cute and very smart. Fun fact: pigs are apparently as smart as dogs.Netflix Life: You’ve directed, written, acted, and worn so many hats in the entertainment industry. Is there one that you love the most or do you get a thrill from multiple roles?I get a thrill from multiple roles. It keeps me on my toes and I think they all lend to each other nicely. Writing and directing definitely fulfills a different part of my creative brain that acting doesn’t.Also, when writing and directing I’m there for the entirety of the project whereas with acting you are only a part of the filming and I really like being a part of the creative process from the beginning to the end.Netflix Life: There still aren’t that many female directors and filmmakers. What would you say to young girls and women looking to get into the industry?Guest: I would say do it! It’s true there aren’t that many but there are a lot more now compared to when I was growing up. I only knew of one female filmmaker at the time and that was Penny Marshall.I think it’s important to hear stories from a diverse group of storytellers. It makes for better, richer content and I think that Netflix is amazing for this. They are supporting more and more female directors and showrunners.Netflix Life: What is it that you’re passionate about, something that you think others should check out in film or something personal that you’d love to share?Guest: I am most proud of my movie from 2017 called Never Better – A Closure Comedy. It was the first short film I directed and acted in that I also wrote myself, and it won a few awards.Photo: Lucie Guest.. Image Courtesy J BensonNetflix Life: Is there anything I’ve missed that you’d love to talk about?Guest: The cast of Sabrina are next-level welcoming and great to work with. I really loved the environment the cast created on the set of this show. I wish all shows were like this but it’s more rare than the norm.It makes such a big difference when you’re working on something and you look forward to going to work. It makes the long hours go by faster. I really think this has a lot to do with how amazing Kiernan is – she really sets the tone. All hail queen Kiki!Netflix Life: If you could do any role, what would that dream role be?Guest: Kristen Wiig’s character in Bridesmaids would be a dream role.Watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Parts 1 to 3 on Netflix right now.