🔥Children’s playground shut down after ‘dead body’ discovered🔥

Police have descended on a park in St Helens following reports of a body being found in the children’s play area.

Emergency services could be seen inside Queens Park from 9am this morning and have since erected a forensic tent.

Dog walks and neighbours close to the scene claimed a body had been discovered in the playground, the Liverpool Echo reports.

One woman said officers had been making door-to-door enquiries.

Merseyside Police confirmed that officers were tending to an ‘ongoing incident’, but were unable to give further information.

A heavy police presence remains in the area, with vehicles parked on Lingholme Road and Dilloway Street.