🔥Children of key workers told to stay at least two metres apart in schools🔥

Children of key workers who are allowed to attend school must be kept “more than two metres apart”, ministers said today as mass classroom closures began.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged it would be a “challenge” but said it was the best way to stop coronavirus spreading.

Headteachers, who are supported by only a skeleton staff, were today bracing themselves for the scale of demand with experts predicting two million pupils — a quarter of the UK school population — could still arrive.

Only the children of “key workers” such as medics, police and food distribution staff, as well as vulnerable youngsters, are now allowed to attend school.

Asked about protective equipment for teachers on BBC Breakfast, Mr Hancock said: “There will be far, far fewer children in schools so they should be as much as is possible — I have three small children so I know this is a challenge — they should be kept more than two metres apart.

“That is the best way to stop the spread of this virus whether in a school or any other place.”

He said it was “really important” schools stay open for the children of key workers but added if they could make alternative arrangements then even those youngsters should not go.

Parents have been warned they could be in for “difficult conversations” if they take their children to school when they have an alternative means of looking after them.

The Department for Education has urged parents to keep their children at home unless their work is deemed “critical” to the country’s response to Covid-19 and they have no other option.

If required, schools can ask for “simple evidence that the parent in question is a critical worker, such as their work ID badge or pay slip”.

Union bosses urged parents to keep their children away from schools.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said sending a child to school should be seen “as a last resort”, while Dr Mary Bousted, joint head of the National Education Union, said the schools can operate only “if everyone plays fair”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said as many children “as possible” should stay away from school, adding: “To do otherwise will risk the health of your family and the successful response to Covid-19. Please do not confuse ‘Dunkirk Spirit’ with recklessness.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the Government would be “closely monitoring” the situation, adding: “If your work is not critical in the response to coronavirus then please keep your child at home. This will help to halt the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

As parents told how they were home-schooling, a senior law enforcement boss urged them to “be alert” over what their children were doing online.

Steve Rodhouse, director general of operations at the National Crime Agency, warned that criminals will try to exploit the “unusual circumstances” created by the coronavirus crisis.

He told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today Programme: “We are also concerned about the amount of time that young people in particular will be spending online and the risk that poses to them being victims of sexual exploitation.

“We are just mindful with different circumstances young people will be spending more time online potentially in chat rooms. We know that’s an area that paedophiles operate in so we are asking parents and carers to be alert on behalf of their children.”