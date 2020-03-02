🔥Child drowns as migrant crisis deepens on border with Greece🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A child has died after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos as thousands of people were trying to cross Turkey’s border into Europe.

The Greek coastguard today said it had rescued nearly 50 people from the boat — as it was revealed 1,000 fleeing war and poverty have reached the eastern Aegean islands in the past 24 hours.

The port authority said the migrant boat overturned as the coastguard approached at about 8.30am. Two children were taken to hospital unconscious. The other child was said to have recovered.

Today’s tragedy will evoke memories of Alan Kurdi, the three-year-old Syrian refugee whose dead body washed up on a Turkish beach in September 2015 after he fled his war-torn homeland with his family. Images of the boy became a symbol of Europe’s migrant crisis.

The new crisis started unfolding after Turkey declared it was reneging on a £5.1 billion deal with the EU and opening its border with Greece to migrants and refugees hoping to reach Europe.

Thousands of people have massed at the frontier since the announcement on Friday, which came in the wake of the deaths of 33 Turkish troops in an air strike in Idlib province in Syria.

About 10,000 migrants were blocked from entering Greece yesterday and this morning amid skirmishes with border guards who used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades to push back the crowds.

A few managed to make it across the land border, including Therose Ngonda, a 40-year-old woman from Cameroon, who wading across the Evros river that runs along the border.

Her feet still wet from the river crossing, she said she had been told migrants had 72 hours from Friday to leave the country.

She got on one of dozens of buses that have been ferrying people from Istanbul to the border — about 2,000, including families with young children and Syrians.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today said the country was bolstering its security to maximise “the level of deterrence” at border crossings.

He said Greece had invoked an emergency clause of an EU treaty “to ensure full European support”.

Mr Mitsotakis said: “The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe. We will protect them. Once more, do not attempt to enter Greece illegally — you will be turned back.”

Athens also announced it was suspending all asylum applications for one month in an attempt to avert a repeat of the migration crisis of 2015, when nearly a million migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece.

The army announced a 24-hour live fire exercise along the Greek border for today, declaring the area dangerous and banning any movement of people or livestock during the exercise.

Turkey announced today it had killed 19 Syrian soldiers in a drone strike in Idlib. Thousands of Turkish troops are supporting the last rebel forces holed up in Idlib against the onslaught of Russian-backed Syrian forces.