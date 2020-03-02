🔥Child dies and two 'seriously injured' in incident at Northern Ireland farmhouse🔥

A child has died and another woman and child have been seriously injured in an incident at a farmhouse in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the Police Service of Northern Ireland is treating the situation in Larne, 15 miles northeast of Belfast, as a domestic incident.

Photos posted on social media show police cordons in the rural area around a rural farmhouse, on the outskirts of the Co Antrim town.

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property throughout Monday.

Police in Larne (PA)

The scene remained cordoned off on Monday afternoon.

There are also reports of an air ambulance flying from the scene.

A tweet from PSNI said: “Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in the Larne area.

“There are no further details at this stage.”