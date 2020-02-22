Child dead, another critically wounded in triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was killed and another critically wounded in a triple shooting here Tuesday afternoon that also wounded a woman. A private vehicle brought all three victims to a St. Louis hospital about 2 p.m., St. Louis Police said. The shooting was reported to have occurred at Euclid and Highland avenues in north St. Louis, according to a preliminary police report. Police said investigators had yet to confirm the time and location of the shooting and did not have more information for release. This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

