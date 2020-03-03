🔥Child among 10 Eritrean nationals found in shipping container at King George Dock in Hull🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A child was among 10 suspected illegal migrants from Africa who were found in a container at a Hull port, the Home Office has said.

The group of seven men, two women and the child are believed to be Eritrean nationals who arrived at King George Dock from Zeebrugge in the unaccompanied container.

The women and one man were taken to hospital for medical assessment and the remaining seven were checked over at the scene following the discovery on Tuesday morning.

Humberside Police said none of the group was thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition.

A Home Office spokesman said: “A group of 10 suspected illegal migrants were found in a container at Hull port on Tuesday 3 March.

“The group consisted of seven men, two women and a minor. All 10 who presented themselves as Eritrean nationals had arrived at the port from Zeebrugge in an unaccompanied hard-sided container.

“Both women and one man have been taken to hospital for medical assessment.

“The adults will be questioned by Home Office officials and the minor will be transferred to the care of social services. All the cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules.”

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the discovery at 11.33am.

She said: “We sent two rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulances, two doctors and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

“We transported three patients to Hull Royal Infirmary and seven patients were checked over on scene but didn’t need conveying to hospital.”