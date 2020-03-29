Child, 4, shot in Ferguson home

FERGUSON — A 4-year-old child was shot and injured at a home on Sunday, police said. Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of La Motte Lane just after noon and found the injured child “conscious and alert,” a statement from the police department said. The child was transported to an area hospital.Several people, both adults and children, were in the home when the child was hit with gunfire. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

