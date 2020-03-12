The latest headlines in your inbox

Residents in Essex have joined forces to create a cleaning group to battle the spread of the coronavirus around Chigwell.

Volunteers armed with disinfectant and face masks have started scrubbing key germ hotspots frequented by the elderly and children, including Central line stations, bus stops, the library, petrol stations and hand railings around public footpaths.

The group, which now has 66 members, was set up by lawyer Pranav Bhanot, 31, who said he didn’t want to sit around and wait for the virus to come to his area.

In one day he raised £350 to buy disinfectant and said he was “fortunate that people in the area are willing to put their hands in their pockets”.

Residents are cleaning “germ hotspots”

Globally the Covid-19 strain has infected more than 126,000. Ten UK citizens have died from the stain and 460 have been infected.

Speaking to the Standard, Mr Bhanot said he was previously involved in resident patrol groups aimed at cutting crime in Clayhall, east London.

He said he thought the same idea could be applied to health when he moved to Chigwell.

“In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases, residents in Chigwell and Chigwell Row in Essex decided that instead of waiting for cases to spread to Chigwell, a proactive stance is taken in an attempt to make our area as safe as possible,” he said.

“Volunteers have been recruited via social media throughout Chigwell and will be provided with face masks, gloves and cleaning equipment.

“These have been funded through sponsorship primarily through local businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Within the first few hours of launching the campaign, almost £200 has been raised to fund the cost of the detergent and equipment.”

Mr Bhanot said the safety of the volunteers is also a “primary concern” and “caution is being taken” to make sure they are “sufficiently fit”.

They will also not clean in one large group but dispatched in smaller groups to different sites, with 15 volunteers working on Thursday.

“The targeted areas include, the local Tube Stations (Grange Hill and Chigwell), bus stops, public play grounds in Chigwell and Chigwell Row, the Library, the petrol station and hand railings around public footpaths,” he added.

“We hope this initiative continues as frequently and on as many days as possible to help limit the risks of coronavirus spreading in our local area.

“The aim of the initiative is not to cause panic or undue alarm but simply to be as proactive as possible. “

In addition to the cleaning schedule, Mr Bhanot said vulnerable and elderly residents will be visited to make sure that they have enough supplies and have taken “the correct precautions to protect against the virus.”