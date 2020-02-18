🔥Chief of Assembly of First Nations to address pipeline tensions as Ottawa searches for solution🔥

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is addressing this morning the tensions over a British Columbia pipeline project and the nationwide protests it’s spawned.

Chief Perry Bellegarde is speaking to reporters in Ottawa first thing, on what he calls “the current situation and actions relating to the Wet’suwet’en people.”

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline through their traditional territory, though it’s received approval from elected band councils.

Since the RCMP moved in to enforce an injunction and keep the hereditary chiefs and their supporters away from the pipeline worksites, protests by Indigenous people and supporters have shut down the CN rail network in eastern Canada, suspended Via Rail passenger service, and temporarily blocked traffic on streets and bridges and at ports in multiple cities.



The Canadian Press

Protesters last weekend blocked off access to the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls for over an hour on Sunday. Traffic was brought to a standstill as hundreds of people marched from Highway 20 to gather at the bridge on the Canadian side at about 3 p.m. “You’re standing up for future generations,” speaker Philip Davis told the crowd. “You’re letting the powers that be know we will no longer stand for this s–.”

A group of 40 demonstrators also blocked the Thousands Island Bridge on Family Day for more than three hours, forcing motorists and cars to take detours to avoid being trapped in the area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increasing pressure to end the blockades, which he says he wants to do quickly but peacefully.

Indigenous-relations ministers both federally and in B.C. are seeking to meet leaders of British Columbia First Nations in hopes of finding a solution.

With files from the Niagara Falls Review and Ottawa Citizen