🔥Chicken Out, from Sugarfire team, to bring fried-chicken sandwiches to the Loop🔥

The team behind barbecue juggernaut Sugarfire Smoke House and its burgers-and-sandwiches spinoff Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now turning its attention to fried-chicken sandwiches.Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs, co-owners of Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe, are partnering with Ben Hillman of Clayton-based investment firm Lewis & Clark Capital to open Chicken Out at 6197 Delmar Boulevard, the former Piccione Pastry space in the Delmar Loop.“I love chicken sandwiches,” Johnson tells Off the Menu. “I love Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s.”Johnson says he has wanted to open a chicken-based concept for years and originally intended chicken to be the focus of Hi-Pointe. However, the number of chicken restaurants that opened during Hi-Pointe’s long gestation (among them, Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken and Southern), convinced him to focus on burgers instead.(“I’m glad I did burgers,” he says.)Meanwhile, while visiting his child who attends college in Los Angeles, Johnson noticed “everybody” seemed to be eating fried-chicken sandwiches. He thought it was weird that, to his knowledge, no St. Louis restaurant had chosen to specialize in fried-chicken sandwiches.

