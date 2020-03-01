Chicago schools drop Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day

Kathy Dickerson, of the Kiowa tribe, stands at the base of the statue of Christopher Columbus in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, as a park security vehicle passes. Dickerson comes on Columbus Day each year to protest and draw attention to the push to switch the designation of day October to honoring indigenous people of America, rather than Columbus. “We’re not usually very boisterous. Now comes the day and age where we have to be,” she said. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes •

CHICAGO — Chicago’s public schools will no longer observe Columbus Day, replacing that October school holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day, with civic and political leaders promising to challenge the decision.Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans president Sergio Giangrande is calling the decision made Wednesday a “slap in the face” of the more than 500,000 Italian Americans in Chicago.Giangrande says his group, which sponsors the city’s annual Columbus Day parade, is moving to reverse the school district’s decision.“For Italian Americans, who endured horrific discrimination and continue to be the subject of stereotypical degradation in popular culture, Christopher Columbus is a symbol for the resilience of a people that have helped shape the cultural landscape of this great nation,” Giangrande said in a statement.The 5-2 vote by the Chicago Board of Education follows similar efforts to recognize the negative effect of Columbus’ arrival in the western hemisphere on the indigenous population. South Dakota changed Columbus Day to Native American Day in 1990. Several cities have followed South Dakota’s lead.Board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland, an associate professor of history at the University of Illinois-Chicago, told its members it was their responsibility to lead on the issue. About 11,000 of the school district’s 355,000 students are Native Americans.”In addition to our indigenous students in CPS, more than 80% of our students are the descendants of survivors of European settler colonialism,” Todd-Breland said.”I think this is important for all of our school communities and I think it’s the right thing to do now.”Chicago Alderman Nick Sposato, an Italian American, said it was “time for war with CPS” over the decision to no longer celebrate Columbus.“Go ahead and have your damn Indigenous Peoples Day,” Sposato said. “Just don’t have it on Columbus Day.”Alderman Anthony Napolitano called the change “absolutely ridiculous.”CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s public schools will no longer observe Columbus Day, replacing that October school holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day, with civic and political leaders promising Thursday to challenge the decision.Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans president Sergio Giangrande is calling the decision made Wednesday a “slap in the face’’ of the more than 500,000 Italian Americans in Chicago. Grande says his group, which sponsors the city’s annual Columbus Day parade, is moving to reverse the school district’s decision.“For Italian Americans, who endured horrific discrimination and continue to be the subject of stereotypical degradation in popular culture, Christopher Columbus is a symbol for the resilience of a people that have helped shape the cultural landscape of this great nation,” Giangrande said in a statement.The five-to-two decision by the Chicago Board of Education follows similar efforts to recognize the negative effect of Columbus’ arrival in the western hemisphere on the indigenous population. South Dakota changed Columbus Day to Native American Day in 1990. Several cities have followed South Dakota’s lead.Board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland, an associate professor of history at the University of Illinois-Chicago, told its members it was their responsibility to lead on the issue. About 11,000 of the school district’s 355,000 student are Native Americans.”In addition to our indigenous students in CPS, more than 80% of our students are the descendants of survivors of European settler colonialism,” Todd-Breland said. “I think this is important for all of our school communities and I think it’s the right thing to do now.”One Chicago Alderman Nick Sposato, an Italian American, said it was “time for war with CPS” over the decision to no longer celebrate Columbus.“Go ahead and have your damn Indigenous Peoples Day,” Sposato said. “Just don’t have it on Columbus Day.”Alderman Anthony Napolitano called the change “absolutely ridiculous.”

A survey exposed thinly veiled racism among some people who threaten to move away if they are rezoned.

Sumner High School is a likely target for closure or restructuring.

The current minimum wage in Missouri is $9.45 per hour

David Ulrich, superintendent of Moffat County School District in Craig, Colorado, will start the job in July.

Pearson has led the district since 2015

Nisha Patel started a three-year contract at the Jefferson County school district in July.

Julie Backer apologized for statements and actions that were inconsistent with board policy.

Nationwide, black men make up 2% of public school teachers.

The intention is that by adding 20 minutes to each day, the district can accrue enough instructional hours to end the school year before Memorial Day.

Adria Moore teaches at Wild Horse Elementary School alongside her former fifth-grade teacher, Vito Polizzi.

Kathy Dickerson, of the Kiowa tribe, stands at the base of the statue of Christopher Columbus in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, as a park security vehicle passes. Dickerson comes on Columbus Day each year to protest and draw attention to the push to switch the designation of day October to honoring indigenous people of America, rather than Columbus. “We’re not usually very boisterous. Now comes the day and age where we have to be,” she said. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com