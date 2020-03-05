🔥Chewbacca Actor Shares Epic Set Photos From Solo: A Star Wars Story🔥

There is no movie franchise quite as beloved as Star Wars. George Lucas’ colorful world has been passed down across the decades, resulting in entire generations that were brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The iconography is sacred to those fans, including the colorful creatures like Chewbacca. Everyone’s favorite Wookie was originally played by the late Peter Mayhew, before he passed the torch to 33 year-old Joonas Suotamo. He’s played Chewie for the most recent movies, including Solo: A Star Wars Story. And Suotamo has shared some epic photos from the set.

Security on Star Wars sets are notoriously strict, with most actors not even being given a full script. But Joonas Suotamo has been able to snap some photos while filming his four appearances as Chewbacca. His shots are sure to excite any self-respecting Star Wars fans, including the ones featuring more iconic settings across the galaxy. Check out the photo below, which features director Ron Howard and company inside the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

I mean, how cool is that? Plenty of kids grew up imagining what it's like to pilot The Falcon, Han Solo's signature vessel in the franchise.

The image shown above is a rad one, full of familiar faces that made Solo: A Star Wars Story into a reality. Ron Howard was obviously on board as director at this point, following the firing of Chris Miller and Phil Lord. He’s got the movie’s script in hand, and is giving direction to many of the standalone film’s principal players. Alden Ehrenreich is seated alongside Joonas Suotamo as the pilot of the Millennium Falcon. And in the back row as Donald Glover in costume as Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra.

Everyone is looking at Chewbacca in this moment, likely as direction was given to Joonas Suotamo from within the suit. As such, the actor accompanied the Solo set photo with an appropriate caption. Staring is rude, even for a Wookie.

But that wasn’t the only set photo that Joonas Suotamo recently shared on his social media. You can see another image below, featuring many of the same actors in a different scene entirely.

So one day I was wearing a hairy fur coat and stumbled into my old friends Han and Qi’ra. We went to the local pub and met a really cool guy who talked about his fast spaceship – we decided that the spaceship belonged to us. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8qGpRNfENR— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) March 3, 2020

I mean, how cool is that? This set photo really peels back the curtain on what it’s like to make a Star Wars movie. While we see a finished product that is full of breathtaking visual effects, it’s ultimately a bunch of people standing around and trying to get the right shot. We see equipment in the periphery of the Solo image, as well as Joonas Suotamo without his mask on. Just lots black eyeliner and fur for that particularly tall actor.

This scene is earlier in Solo’s runtime, when Han and Qi’ra go searching for a ship to make the Kessel Run. Emilia Clarke’s character has Lando in mind, and they travel to make a deal with the cunning smuggler. A deal is ultimately struck, which brings The Millennium Falcon, Lando, and Phoebe Waller Bridge’s L3-37 into the story.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, Solo: A Star Wars Story failed to perform at the box office. While the film’s end seemingly set up a sequel, there’s been no word from Lucasfilm. What’s more, no standalone films have been announced since Ron Howard’s movie arrived in theaters.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently available to stream on Netflix.