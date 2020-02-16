🔥Cheval Knightsbridge apartments review: Home-from-home luxury in a prime London location🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Love travelling but find hotel rooms a bit impersonal? A Cheval Knightsbridge apartment could help you find the balance, whether you’re travelling with family or friends who want to see the city in style and plan on getting a lot of shopping done.

Flexibility is the biggest bonus – residents can move right in and stay anywhere from one night to one year based on travel plans.

The apartments are tucked away on a quiet street, so you’ll feel like a local even if you’re nearby multiple tourist destinations, and the extra space means you could relax for the day or have friends over for an envy-inducing dinner party.

The lowdown

Cheval Knightsbridge

Cheval Knightsbridge allows guests to book for one night or even a year or longer if they’re looking for a place to stay for good. It’s a collection of mew houses, apartments and even city cottages all near Brompton Road. If you’re traveling alone there are one-bedroom options too.

Many guests opt to stay for longer than 90 days, making their time there semi-permanent. Guests receive 24-hour security complete with a helpful front desk, complimentary WIFI so you could even work from home as well as free membership to a local health club and a weekly housekeeping service.

The first Cheval property opened in 1981 in Cheval Place, and since then they’ve been providing all kinds of destinations for travelers in the heart of London. ​

The rooms

During my stay, I was in a two bedroom apartment complete with its own enormous living room, cozy balcony and the type of kitchen you wish you had in your actual apartment.

I seriously considered inviting everyone I knew over for a dinner party, but I don’t think I know enough people in London to fill the dining room (it was that big).

My particular apartment would have been perfect for a family. One of the rooms offered two beds and even the couch would have comfortably fit someone.

Rooms start at $415 a night.

Eating and drinking

Because it’s an apartment there’s no room service, but there is an accommodating concierge available to help you out. They can arrange restaurant reservations or assist with delivery services.

The refrigerator and apartments also come fully stocked in case you want to have breakfast or make a quick snack.

Mine had a full fruit plate, wine, eggs, cheese and bread – all the basics you could ask for.

Things to do

Harrod’s

Guests are near all major shops, making it ideal for heavy duty shopping as you’ll only have to tote your bags for a block.

Simply walk over to Harrods, visit with a Green Man, or enjoy the Instagram opportunities provided at the nearby millennial pink El&N London.

It’s also a ten-minute walk from Hyde Park and the Serpentine Gallery where you can stretch your legs, and five minutes from the Piccadilly line so a Heathrow airport transfer is a breeze.