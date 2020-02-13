Chesterfield man walking on I-44 killed by hit-and-run driver

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Chesterfield man who was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on Interstate 44 on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Terry D. Allen, 51.The patrol said a vehicle hit Allen at about 5:15 a.m. while he was walking in the center of the third lane on the westbound side of I-44, east of Highway 141.The vehicle kept going, according to the crash report. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the right lane of westbound I-44 was closed as police investigated.

