Chesterfield Mall sold; new owner plans a development called Downtown Chesterfield

Shoppers make their way around Chesterfield Mall on Friday, March 4, 2016 in Chesterfield. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

Huy Mach •

The Staenberg Group, a St. Louis-based real estate firm, has completed its purchase of the struggling Chesterfield Mall and is moving forward on a new development it’s calling Downtown Chesterfield, the company said Monday.The mall’s sale finalized Friday, but the price was not disclosed. Staenberg plans to turn the struggling 1.3 million-square-foot mall into a mixed-use development that will include multi-family residential and office space as well as restaurants, a theater, a fitness center, supermarket and pocket parks, according to a news release.”There’s nothing like it in St. Louis,” Tim Lowe, the company’s vice president of leasing and development, said in a 2018 interview with the Post-Dispatch after the Sears purchase.At that time, he expected the project would cost more than $100 million and would be similar to Santana Row, an upscale living and shopping district just south of San Francisco.Staenberg said Monday that it plans to work with Macy’s and Dillard’s, two other anchor tenants at Chesterfield Mall that own their respective properties, “regarding their interest in participating in the proposed development program” and that the project’s initial phase will include re-zoning, entitlements and financing.C-III Capital Partners, which took control of the mall through foreclosure in mid-2017, put a majority of it up for sale in March of 2018. The Hull Property Group closed on the $13 million acquisition of the mall later that year.Check back later for more on this story.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

Bayer says it will appeal. BASF is considering its ‘legal options.’ The award follows a three-week trial in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

In a court filing, the U.S. Trustee’s office said that Americore Holdings CEO Grant White “grossly mismanaged” his business and “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety and welfare.”

The verdict is expected to hold far-reaching implications for a wave of similar litigation.

The $327 million, 850,000-square-foot Iron Hill development at Chouteau and South Grand calls for stores, apartments, restaurants and one or two hotels.

The verdict is expected to hold far-reaching implications for a wave of similar litigation.

Bryan Vonderahe spent the money on luxury vehicles, mortgage payments, travel and day-to-day living expenses, prosecutors said.

St. Ann-based grocer to reduce its debt by more than $400 million under an agreement with a majority of its lenders

Imo’s healthy rollout: A gluten-friendly crust. A salad with veggies. And a plant-based sausage — or even pepperoni

Shoppers make their way around Chesterfield Mall on Friday, March 4, 2016 in Chesterfield. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com