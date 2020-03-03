Chesterfield company expands pilot program to track parking

CHESTERFIELD — A local company is expanding a pilot program that uses sensors to track parking availability.Fybr was selected for a pilot program in Columbus, Ohio, and having seen early success, it said, plans to expand the program. The company will add more parking sensors, which it uses to gather parking data for the ParkColumbus mobile app.Fybr uses the sensors to detect vehicles in spaces on the street, in surface lots or in garages. The company claims the technology helps drivers find available parking spaces in real time.

