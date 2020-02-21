Chesterfield city administrator gets 2.5% raise after much debate

Chesterfield’s City Council voted 5 to 3 on Wednesday in favor of a salary increase for City Administrator Mike Geisel.Council members Tom DeCampi, Michelle Ohley and Ben Keathley voted against the raise, set to be retroactive to Jan. 1.The move increases Geisel’s salary by 2.5%, to $177,735 from $173,400. Geisel has served as city administrator for four years but has been with the city for 31 years.An amendment by DeCampi to put the salary increase into Geisel’s defined benefit retirement account failed to win approval. Last year, the council made a one-time contribution of 3% of Geisel’s salary to his retirement account, in lieu of a salary increase.Councilman Michael Moore, chairman of the council’s finance and administration subcommittee, said Geisel’s current salary was 7.4 percent lower than the average salary of city administrators in Missouri’s 14 top cities. But he said a more relevant comparison would be with city administrators in St. Louis County, where the population base is more comparable. He said Geisel’s salary is competitive with all those “more relevant cities.”“A 2.5 percent salary increase for Mike Geisel is justified given strong performance against his goals in 2019 and flat base salary for the past two years,” Moore said.“We believe the Chesterfield city administrator salary is competitive with the salaries paid to peer cities in St. Louis County, given Chesterfield’s size in terms of population and economic value to St. Louis County.”He added that his subcommittee soon will take up discussion of a proposal to add the city administrator’s salary to the city’s annual pay plan determinations.Councilwoman Barb McGuinness said questions about Geisel’s salary were “just an annual bashing of Mike Geisel — it is personal.” She said other employees in the city were getting a 2.5% wage pool increase.Keathley responded “this isn’t about bashing anybody — we’re trying to give more money and reward a job well done, but I favor paying it out in an alternative way because we need to avoid salary creep.”Councilwoman Mary Ann Mastorakos countered that “a pension is not disposable income. Also, the city is on the verge of a huge upswing, such as Chesterfield mall just being purchased, and we will have major changes in our urban core. I think this is a public flogging (of Geisel) that is unseemly.”Councilman Dan Hurt said Geisel “is operating a city worth $2 billion in valuation which is more than twice that of any city in St. Louis County. We need his skills.”But DeCampi insisted “this is not a debate about (Geisel) or his performance — it’s a debate about fiscal responsibility and salary creep.”He said the previous city administrator was paid more than $190,000 a year before leaving.Some residents, speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, were divided on the salary increase.“Mike is not the issue here,” said resident Dennis Ganahl. “… At this rate, we’ll be paying over $200,000 for the city administrator. The Council has not had a raise since the 1990s. We need to take a look at the whole city salary structure and where we’re going.”Resident Rob Kilo said that looking at salary per capita, it didn’t appear Chesterfield would warrant an increase because “the city is facing decreased revenue.”Others supported the pay increase.Former Councilwoman Mary Brown said the city should “show appreciation to someone doing an excellent job and provide what I consider a rather modest raise.”Resident Wendy Geckeler pointed out that Geisel supervises many staff positions and has degrees in civil engineering and business administration.“You can be penny wise but pound foolish,” she said. “We can’t replace his expertise for any amount. For the amount paid now, we wouldn’t get a new hire with his depth of experience.”

