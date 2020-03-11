The third day of the Cheltenham Festival includes two of the biggest races of the week in the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase, with a card featuring seven races in all.

In the latest of our day-by-day previews, Standard Sport takes a look at the key contests and offers up tips for every race.

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3: 30pm

The Stayers’ Hurdle features on of the apparent bankers of the week in the shape of defending champion Paisley Park. Emma Lavelle’s stable star was one of the most popular winners of last year’s Festival and is unbeaten in seven starts going back to the beginning of last season.

Owner Andrew Gemmell celebrates Paisley Park’s success twelve months ago (Getty Images)

Former Supreme winner Summerville Boy ran a terrific race to finish second to him in the Cleeve Hurdle on Trails Day and re-opposes here, while last year’s Ballymore winner City Island is an interesting runner having been reverted to hurdles following an unsuccessful foray into novice chasing.

Warren Greatrex’s team think a great deal of Emitom, who displayed some of his potential when bolting up at Haydock last time out.

Elsewhere, there are familiar faces among the Irish challenge, where 2018 winner Penhill returns having shown nothing like that form of late, while multiple Grade One winner Apple’s Jade could be making her farewell racecourse appearance.

Ryanair Chase – 2: 50pm

A Plus Tard is looking for his second Festival win in as many years after hosing up in the novices’ handicap chase twelve months ago, and connections have opted for this mid-range trip rather than the Champion Chase, despite him being a Grade One winner over two miles this season.

For Willie Mullins, Min will be chasing a much-deserved first Cheltenham win, having been denied in both the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Champion Chase by regular foe Altior in previous seasons.

The defending champion Frodon has not yet reached the form he showed last season this time around, but is reported to be working well at home and will resume his partnership with jockey Bryony Frost.

(Paul Harding/PA Wire)

Riders On The Storm has progressed remarkably since joining Nigel Twiston-Davies, but there are justified concerns over how much a gruelling victory at Ascot just four weeks ago will have taken out of him.

Marsh Novices’ Chase – 1: 30pm

Success for 12-year-old former Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen here would be one of the stories of the week following his unexpected success so far in a belated novice chase campaign.

Gordon Elliott will be hoping to have former Ballymore winner Samcro back near his best after a nightmare couple of seasons, but the British may well hold the key in this contest, with Nicky Henderson’s Mister Fisher and Scilly Isles winner Itchy Feet both improving horses.

Michael Cooper’s full day three tips

1: 30pm

Faugheen

2: 10pm

The Storyteller (nap)

2: 50pm

A Plus Tard (nb)

3: 30pm

Paisley Park

4: 10pm

Spiritofthegames

4: 50pm

Concertista

5: 30pm

Ardlethen