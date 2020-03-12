The 2020 Cheltenham Festival draws to its conclusion on the fourth and final day, headlined by racing’s most prestigious contest: the Gold Cup.

In our last day-by-day preview, Standard Sport looks at the big race, as well as offering up tips for the entire card.

Cheltenham Gold Cup – 3: 30pm

Al Boum Photo is looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Best Mate, and comes here off the back of the same one-run prep strategy that inspired glory last year.

The second and third from last year’s RSA look hot contenders, Santini having won the Cotswolds Chase at the track on his last outing, while Delta Work took the Irish equivalent of this race at Leopardstown last month.

Lostintranslation was impressive in beating Bristol De Mai at Haydock before Christmas and has every chance on that form, though he disappointed in the King George, while the winner that day, Clan Des Obeaux, will be looking to prove those who doubts his suitability to Cheltenham wrong.

Kemboy and Presenting Percy have both been solid but unspectacular in Ireland so far this season, the latter looking to rediscover his RSA form of two years ago while the former will hope to forget his first-fence fall in last year’s renewal.

Triumph Hurdle – 1: 30pm

After a couple of questionable renewals, this year’s top juvenile contest looks an excellent race, with the market headed by Solo, officially the highest-rated novice hurdler in Britain after his stunning Adonis Hurdle win.

Gary Moore rates Goshen, unbeaten over hurdles, as possibly the best horse he has trained, while fellow front-runner Allmankind has Cheltenham form after winning at the November Meeting.

The Irish challenge is headed by Henry De Bromhead’s Aspire Tower, who fell when leading at the last at Leopardstown last month, and also includes the horse who profited that day, A Wave Of The Sea.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2: 50pm

Thyme Hill finished third in the Champion Bumper twelve months ago and is unbeaten since, winning three-out-of-three over hurdles, including the Grade One Challow last time out.

Monkfish, in the familiar Ricci colours for Willie Mullins, impressed with a 20-length saunter at Thurles but this will be his first run in graded company. Latest Exhibition is a more proven candidate, having won the 2m6 Grade One at Leopardstown for Paul Nolan last time out.

Michael Cooper’s full day four tips

1: 30pm: Cerberus

20/1

2: 10pm: Aramon

13/2

2: 50pm: Sempo

10/1

3: 30pm: Al Boum Photo

10/3

4: 10pm: Caid Du Berlais

14/1

4: 50pm: Chosen Mate (nap)

5/1

5: 30pm: Front View (nb)

4/1

