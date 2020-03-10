🔥Cheltenham tips 2020: Horse racing bets for Champion Hurdle, Supreme, Arkle and more ahead of Day One🔥

The Greatest Show on Turf has finally arrived and it gets underway with a bang as day one of the Cheltenham Festival features four Grade One races and seven contests in all.

In the first of our day-by-day previews, Standard Sport looks at the key contests and offers up tips for every race.

Champion Hurdle – 3: 30pm

The tragic death of last year’s winner Espoir D’Allen, along with injuries to the likes of two-time champion Buveur D’Air, Supreme hero Klassical Dream and stablemate Saldier have left this renewal looking both sub-par and wide-open.

Nicky Henderson’s mare Epatante looks the one potential superstar in the field, having bolted up in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on her first Grade One start, but many punters will not have forgiven her awful run in the mares’ novice race at the Festival last year.

Triumph winner Pentland Hills has better course form but wilted alarmingly in the closing stages on each of his two runs this season, turning probable victory into defeat, with the Henderson stable also represented by Fusil Raffles, Verdana Blue and Call Me Lord.

Nico De Boinville on Pentland Hills at last year’s Festival. (Action Images via Reuters)

Willie Mullins has an intriguing runner in the shape of Cilaos Emery, the one-time Champion Chase hopeful who was supplemented at a cost of more than £20,000, and he joins fellow Closutton inmate Sharjah, a three-time Grade One winner.

Elsewhere, Jessica Harrington is hoping she has made the right decision in bringing the ultra-consistent Supasundae back in trip after two runs in the Stayers’ Hurdle, while last year’s winning trainer Gavin Cromwell has another lively outsider in Darver Star, who was second in the Irish equivalent last month.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1: 30pm

The Festival opener is always a highly-competitive race and this year’s looks no exception. Owner Joe Donnelly looks to have a strong hand, and has allowed the Nicky Henderson-trained Shiskin and Willie Mullins’ Asterion Forlonge to take each other on.

Asterion Forlonge looks Willie Mullins’ best chance of securing back-to-back wins in the race (Getty Images)

Gordon Elliott’s Abacadabras has taken Grade One honours this season and his only defeat over hurdles came at the hands of Ballymore favourite Envoi Allen.

The British challenge includes Chantry House as well as Colin Tizzard’s Fiddlerontheroof, who looks a real player on soft ground.

Arkle Challenge Trophy – 2: 10pm

Notebook is just one of a number of high-class rides for Rachael Blackmore this week, having taken to fences brilliantly this year – Henry De Bromhead’s star is four-from-four chasing and won the Irish equivalent of this race last month.

The second that day, Willie Mullins’ Cash Back, is another marked improver, while Olly Murphy will be hoping Brewin’upastorm can deliver him a first Festival success after saddling the second and third in last year’s Supreme.

Mares’ Hurdle – 4: 10pm

This looks a cracking contest, headlined by two mares who could well have been running in championship races and would have been leading fancies if they had.

Benie Des Dieux fell at the last when leading this race last year but bounced back with wins at Punchestown and in the French Champion Hurdle before looking better than ever with a demolition job display at Gowran in January.

Benie Des Dieux’s falls at the last was one of the most dramatic moments of last year’s meeting. (Getty Images)

Honeysuckle, meanwhile, was forced to miss last year’s Festival through injury but remains unbeaten in her career and landed the Irish Champion Hurdle last month.

Last year’s somewhat fortuitous winner Roksana returns but will face competition for the places from the likes of Willie Mullins’ much-improved Stormy Ireland.

Michael Cooper’s full day one tips

1: 30pm

Asterion Forlonge (NAP)

2: 10pm

Brewin’upastorm

2: 50pm

The Conditional

3: 30pm

Cilaos Emery

4: 10pm

Benie Des Dieux

4: 50pm

Galvin

5: 30pm

Ravenhill (nb)