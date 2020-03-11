🔥Cheltenham tips 2020: Horse racing bets for Champion Chase, Ballymore, RSA and more ahead of Day Two🔥

Day two of the Cheltenham Festival is set to feature some of the biggest names in National Hunt racing, with Tiger Roll set to take to the track.

In the latest of our day-by-day previews, Standard Sport takes a look at the key contests and provides tips for all seven races.

Queen Mother Champion Chase – 3: 30pm

Earmarked by many as, on paper, the race of the week, the two-mile contest was expected see Altior attempt to become only the second horse to score a hat-trick of Champion Chase wins with what would be his fifth Festival success in all.

But Nicky Henderson’s charge has been ruled out having failed to recover from lameness. Altior’s absence opens the door to two excellent second-season chasers in Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi.

The former won the JLT at last year’s meeting and is unbeaten in three runs this year, winning the Grade One Clarence House and Tingle Creek chases along the way. Willie Mullins will be hoping that Chacun Pour Soi, meanwhile, can end his long wait for a Champion Chase winner, the eight-year-old coming here after beating stablemate Min in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month.

Both the placed horses from last year, Alan King’s Sceau Royal and Paul Nicholls’ Politologue, are back again, the latter joined by fellow Ditcheat inmate Dynamite Dollars, who shaped well on his reappearance in the Game Spirit after a lengthy lay-off.

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1: 30pm

Envoi Allen looks one of the more solid favourites of the week for Gordon Elliott, having been unbeaten in his seven career starts under rules, and showed good course form by winning the Champion Bumper at last year’s Festival.

Sporting John was an impressive winner at Ascot last time out though there are question marks about the strength of the form, while The Big Getaway won well at Naas but this is a step up.

The Big Breakaway for Colin Tizzard looks an exciting prospect but is a touch inexperienced and looks every inch the proverbial chaser in the making.

RSA Novices’ Chase – 2: 10pm

On what could be a big day for connections, last year’s Ballymore second Champ heads the betting for the three-mile contest that produced one of the races of the meeting last year.

The horse’s jumping has been called into question on each of his three chase appearances, but he retains favouritism having been in the midst of running a huge race when falling in front at the track’s New Year’s Day meeting.

The impressive Albert Bartlett winner Minella Indo comes in on the back of a similarly steady preparation to that which inspired success 12 months ago, while Colin Tizzard will be hoping that Copperhead can justify the decision to come here, rather than the National Hunt Chase, with a big performance.

Allaho looked destined for the Marsh Chase at one stage but comes here with a live chance instead and is joined by fellow Willie Mullins inmate Easy Game.

Cross Country Chase – 4: 10pm

Altior is not the only horse going for a fifth Festival win on Wednesday as perhaps the most popular horse in training, Tiger Roll, targets another win in the Cross Country. The two-time Grand National winner suffered an early-season setback but ran encouragingly on his return in the Boyne Hurdle last time out.

The French-trained Easysland, who won here in December, looks the main threat and has recently been purchased by leading owner JP McManus, while former Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite is an intriguing addition to the field, making his debut over banks.

