🔥Cheltenham Ladies Day outfits 2020: all the eye-catching ensembles from the races🔥

Cheltenham Festival’s Ladies Day got off to a striking start today and, as expected, the female attendees pulled out all the stops.

In a bevy of bright suits and dresses, the female attendees of the four-day event donned their most extravagant ensembles in an array of bold colours.

Zara Tindall looked every inch the lady in a bespoke Laura Green London herringbone coat, which is available to buy for £2,900.

The 38-year-old royal wore over the coat over the same brand’s bespoke Georgetta dress (shop it here, £2,300.)

Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Festival 2020 (PA)

When it came to headgear, millinery was surprisingly bold and colourful, a stark departure from the muted hues of previous years.

The Festival began yesterday with more than 60,000 racegoers in attendance, although the crowd was down almost 7,000 on last year, due to the threat of coronavirus.

