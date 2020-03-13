The Cheltenham Festival draws to a close today with the biggest race of the jumps season, the £625,000 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Here’s a guide to the 12 runners…

AL BOUM PHOTO

(AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 8. Trainer: Willie Mullins. Jockey: Paul Townend

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 7-2.

Decisive winner last year and kept fresh for his defence. Back-to-back winners are rare, but he has plenty going for him.

BRISTOL DE MAI

(Getty Images)

Age: 9. Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies. Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 25-1

The grey was a gallant third last year, having been seventh in 2017. Likely to give it another good go, but vulnerable to stronger stayers.

CHRIS’S DREAM

Age: 8. Trainer: Henry De Bromhead. Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 14-1

Better than ever this season, but the suspicion is he needs to be fresh on a right-handed track, so this not ideal for him.

CLAN DES OBEAUX

(Getty Images)

Age: 8. Trainer: Paul Nicholls. Jockey: Harry Cobden

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 7-1

Faded to be fifth last year, but he has since won a second King George at Kempton and it would be folly to dismiss him with more patient tactics set to deployed.

DELTA WORK

(Getty Images)

Age: 7. Trainer: Gordon Elliott. Jockey: Mark Walsh

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 9-2

A leading novice last year who arrives here on the back of successive Grade One wins at Leopardstown. Stable is hot and ticks plenty of boxes.

ELEGANT ESCAPE

Age: 8. Trainer: Colin Tizzard. Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ Betfair odds: 66-1

Not quick enough when sixth in last year’s Gold Cup and has done nothing in the interim to suggest he will fare any better.

KEMBOY

(Getty Images)

Age: 8. Trainer: Willie Mullins. Jockey: Mr Patrick Mullins

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 7-1

Exited at the first last year but went on to win top prizes later that spring. Encouraging runs this term, but this track is probably not his favourite.

LOSTINTRANSLATION

(Getty Images)

Age: 8. Trainer: Colin Tizzard. Jockey: Robbie Power

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 6-1

Ran too bad to be true in the King George last time, having previously been very much on the up. Has had a wind operation and been freshened up.

MONALEE

(Getty Images)

Age: 9. Trainer: Henry De Bromhead. Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 25-1

Ran a cracker when beaten a head by Delta Work last time, but this stiffer test is likely to suit his conqueror more than him.

PRESENTING PERCY

(Getty Images)

Age: 9. Trainer: Pat Kelly. Jockey: Davy Russell

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 12-1

Started favourite last year, but finished down the field and lame. The dual Festival winner needs to raise his game.

REAL STEEL

Age: 7. Trainer: Willie Mullins. Jockey: Brian Hughes

Standard Star Rating: ★ Betfair odds: 33-1

He’s got some smart form, but he ran a shocker last time and all his form is over shorter distances.

SANTINI

(Getty Images)

Age: 8. Trainer: Nicky Henderson. Jockey: Nico De Boinville

Standard Star Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ Betfair odds: 4-1

Has gone close at the Festival for the past two years and plenty to like about latest Cheltenham win. Trainer has had a good Festival so far.

STANDARD PREDICTION

1. AL BOUM PHOTO 2.SANTINI. 2 DELTA WORK.