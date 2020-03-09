🔥Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: Festival big race betting guide, odds, preview, contenders and more🔥

The fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival is headlined by the most prestigious contest in National Hunt racing – the Gold Cup.

Last year’s race saw Al Boum Photo finally hand the Festival’s most successful trainer, Willie Mullins, his first win in the race, having sadlled no fewer than six runners-up.

The champion is back to defend his crown under jockey Paul Townend but will face stiff competition from a host of new challengers, with the likes of Delta Work and Santini having impressed in their first seasons in open company.

Scroll down for Standard Sport’s guide to the key contenders…

Al Boum Photo

Jockey: Paul Townend

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Age: 8

Owner: Mrs J Donnelly

Form: /11-21

Odds*: 7/2

Paul Townend salutes the Cheltenham crowd (Action Images via Reuters)

Horse guide: Last year’s winner, who ended trainer Willie Mullins’ long wait for victory in the race. Only seen once on the track this year when winning at Tramore, as he follows the same route that took him to glory 12 months ago.

What they said: “Because of his preparation, he’ll go to the Gold Cup a fresh horse. It can often be hard for old Cup winners to come back to their best after winning it, so keeping him fresh might be a help to him.” – Trainer Willie Mullins

Santini

Jockey: Nico De Boinville

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Age: 8

Owner: Mr & Mrs R Kelvin-Hughes

Form: 132-11

Odds: 7/2

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Second in the RSA at the Festival last year, was workmanlike in winning at Sandown on seasonal reappearance, but a smart winner of the Cotswolds Chase on Cheltenham Trials day in his first Grade One appearance in open company.

What they said: “Last year nothing went right for him with the equine flu and then a problem he had with his feet as well. He went to the Festival last year off the back of not much work whereas this year he hasn’t missed a day.” – Jockey Nico De Boinville

Delta Work

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Age: 7

Owner: Gigginstown

House Stud

Form: 3-1411

Odds: 5/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Third behind Santini in what was a red-hot RSA, and has been the pick of the Irish so far this year, winning both the Savills Chase at Christmas and Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

What they said: “He seems to be a horse that runs better when he runs more often. I think he’s made for the race. His style of racing will suit – going three-mile-two.” – Trainer Gordon Elliott

Lostintranslation

Jockey: Robbie Power

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Age: 8

Owner: Taylor & O’Dwyer

Form: 21-11P

Odds: 13/2

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Second in what was the JLT last season, before winning at Aintree when stepped up in trip for the first time. Made early statement moving into open company by landing the Betfair Chase but not seen since disappointing run in the King George on Boxing Day.

What they said: “He really has come back to himself at home and he looks a picture. He has got a live chance going into it as he is a good horse. We are really happy with where he is.” – Trainer Colin Tizzard

Clan Des Obeaux

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Age: 8

Owner: Mr & Mrs P K Barber,

​G Mason & Sir A Ferguson

Form: 152-21

Odds: 7/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Brilliant at Kempton at Christmas when winning second successive King George, but doubts remain about stamina for this extended trip, given didn’t really get home when finishing fifth in last year’s renewal.

What they said: “I think it’s an open race between the top four or five. He’s definitely in the form of his life and definitely better than he was last year.” – Trainer Paul Nicholls

Kemboy

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Age: 8

Owner: Kemboy/Brett Graham/

​Ken Sharp Syndicate

Form: U1-142

Odds: 7/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Unseated early in last year’s race but bounced back with brilliant wins at Punchestown and Aintree to finish season as top rated chaser in Ireland. Ownership issues kept him from the racecourse until after Christmas this year, but was second in the Irish Gold Cup in February.

What they said: “His two runs this year have been very good. He needed the run at Christmas and I thought his run the other day was fantastic.” – Trainer Willie Mullins

Presenting Percy

Jockey: Davy Russell

Trainer: Pat Kelly

Age: 9

Owner: Philip J Reynolds

Form: 18-353

Odds: 10/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Stunning winner of the 2018 RSA, has never shown the same level of form since, but has had a much busier campaign than last season’s bizarre prep. Remains something of an enigma.

What they said: “We have to hope that once he arrives in Cheltenham and breathes in that Cotswolds air that he remembers where he is and can find that bit of improvement that he needs to find.” – Jockey Davy Russell

Monalee

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Age: 9

Owner: Barry Maloney

Form: 14-P32

Odds: 20/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Connections finally settled on three miles as his best trip after diverting to the Ryanair last year. Ran a stormer for second in Savills Chase but has won just once in last nine starts.

What they said: “He seems in good form, we have trained him specifically for the Gold Cup. He ran a lovely race at Christmas and was probably unfortunate not to win. His form is rock-solid and he goes well around Cheltenham.” – Trainer Henry De Bromhead

Bristol De Mai

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Age: 9

Owner: Simon Munir &

​Isaac Souede

Form: F34-22

Odds: 25/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Last year’s third and a classy performer who has often been underrated. May just be past his best now though, having finished runner-up to second-season chasers on each of his starts this year in Santini and Lostintranslation.

What they said: “He was the best of the British in the race [last year] and has he got any worse? I don’t think so. He is in tremendous form.” – Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies

*All odds according to Betfair and correct as of 09/03/20.