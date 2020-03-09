🔥Cheltenham going ahead despite coronavirus outbreak as government declares business as usual for sport in UK🔥

The Government has no immediate plans to cancel any major sporting events in the UK, despite cases of the coronavirus having risen to 278 over the weekend.

Sports governing bodies and broadcasters were meeting Government officials today and while Culture ­Secretary Oliver Dowden said events could yet be held behind closed doors in future, he insisted all current sporting spectacles — starting with tomorrow’s Cheltenham Festival — would go ahead as planned.

Dowden told the BBC this morning: “The advice from the Chief Medical Officer is that at this stage we should not be cancelling such events, so we are not planning to cancel them.

“We’re very clear those events should continue to go ahead. But the caveat I put on this is we will be driven by the facts and evidence. Any talk of cancellation is very premature indeed. We don’t have any plans to do so.”

Dowden said he did not expect that stance to change, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosting another emergency COBRA meeting today before discussions with officials and the sporting bodies.

Of the possibility of events taking place behind closed doors, as has been the case in Italy, which has seen the highest cases of the virus in Europe, Dowden said: “All of this is quite ­premature at this stage. We are not anywhere near that sort of state. Any decision will be taken on the basis of the facts and evidence. There’s no need for people not to go to sporting events.”

He said that the Cheltenham Festival “should be going ahead”, despite a ­positive test for the virus in Cheltenham in the past 48 hours, while the Jockey Club, which owns Cheltenham Racecourse, reiterated its stance that the Festival was expecting to welcome in excess of a quarter of a million racegoers over the four days of racing.

A Jockey Club spokesman said: ­“British Racing remains in close communication with the Government and we welcome their guidance that business should continue as usual at this time, while ensuring we adhere to the latest public health advice in full.”

As a reaction to the coronavirus, they have put in place additional toilet and handwashing facilities, as well as extra hand sanitizer locations around the course.

Tottenham’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig tomorrow is expected to go ahead, despite the German health minister calling for large gatherings to be cancelled.

Over the weekend, Jens Spahn called for authorities to reconsider holding events of more than 1,000 participants, which raised doubts over the Spurs game going ahead.

But any decision on postponing the match would be taken by the local authorities in Saxony and RB Leipzig said last night that the game was not under threat. “We are still in close contact with the health authorities

and, according to the current status, the normal playing of the game with spectators is not endangered,” said a spokesperson for the German club.

Paris police this morning confirmed the second-leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s last-16 Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors.

The first leg of Wolves’s Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday at Olympiacos also looks set to be played without fans in attendance after the Greek government announced yesterday that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will take place without spectators present.

Doubts also remain about England’s friendly with Italy at Wembley on March 27.

In cricket, Surrey appear on the verge of calling off their pre-season tour of Dubai, which is scheduled to start later this week.

Despite around 16million people being quarantined in northern Italy, Ferrari have been cleared to travel to the opening Formula One grand prix of the season in Australia on Sunday.

But next week’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, often referred to as tennis’s fifth Grand Slam, has been called off in response to a positive test for coronavirus in the area.