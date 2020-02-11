🔥Cheltenham Festival tickets 2020: How to see this year's horse racing on Gold Cup Day and Ladies Day🔥

More than a quarter of a million people head to the Cotswolds every year to witness one of sport’s great spectacles – the Cheltenham Festival.

For four days in March, the very best of National Hunt racing is showcased across 28 races, half of them Grade One contests, the highlight being the prestigious Gold Cup.

Fans can enjoy themed days, with Wednesday designated as Ladies’ Day and the Thursday always dedicated to the Irish with St. Patrick’s Day.

As well as being the pinnacle of the jumps racing calendar, the meeting also boasts live music, great food and lots more.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending the Festival…

​How do I get tickets?

​Individual tickets are on general sale to the public now for all four days of the meeting. Fans can choose between various enclosures, each in a different price bracket and offering access to different areas of the racecourse.

​Those wishing to attend multiple days might want to consider an annual membership, which grants access to all four days of the Festival, as well as all the track’s other meetings throughout the season and several reciprocal racedays at other course. ​

Alongside those options for individuals, there are plenty of group and corporate hospitality options available. For full ticket information click here.

How do I get to the racecourse?

The nearest train station is Cheltenham Spa, which is around a 45 minute walk from the racecourse via the centre of town. A racecourse bus service runs from the station, stopping in the town centre en route to the track but queues can get very long.

Car and coach parking is available at the racecourse for a fee, while National Express run a special service from various locations around the UK during the Festival.

What time are the races?

​There are seven races on the card each day, with the first of them going off at 1:30pm. The main feature race of each day is scheduled for 3:30pm, with the final race at 5:30pm.